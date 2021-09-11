2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$18,468 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 3 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7471269

7471269 Stock #: A5054V

A5054V VIN: 3VW4T7AJ2HM293530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,362 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

