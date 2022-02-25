2018 Buick Encore

$23,186 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 2 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8380677

8380677 Stock #: A5403V

A5403V VIN: KL4CJESB2JB558986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 100,214 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

