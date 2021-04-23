2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$20,986 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 2 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7005809

7005809 Stock #: H4841V

H4841V VIN: 5XYZT3LB8JG526417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 40,295 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Power Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.