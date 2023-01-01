2018 Kia Sportage

$20,756 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 2 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9897161

5934A VIN: KNDPMCAC2J7339722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 5934A

Mileage 75,280 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Vehicle Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split rear bench Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Onboard Computer Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Four Wheel Drive (4x4) Built-In Bluetooth AM / FM Radio Requires Subscription Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Radio with CD player Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Automatic Transmission - 6 speed

