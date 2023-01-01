Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

50,653 KM

Details Description Features

$27,956

+ tax & licensing
$27,956

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Preferred * 7PASSAGERS + BLUETOOTH

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Preferred * 7PASSAGERS + BLUETOOTH

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$27,956

+ taxes & licensing

50,653KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9897155
  • Stock #: 5951A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2KU300284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 5951A
  • Mileage 50,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Hyundai available with promotional interest rate



No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-489-0058



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Third Row Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver's side power seat
Split rear bench
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Four Wheel Drive (4x4)
Air Conditioning - Rear
Built-In Bluetooth
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
AM / FM Radio
Lane Change Warning
Front collision mitigation
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Blind spot surveillance system
Tires - Rear - All season
Tires - Front - All season
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Remote opening of the rear trunk
Parking assistance sensors

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

