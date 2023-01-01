2019 Hyundai Tucson

$23,433 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 2 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9762919

9762919 Stock #: H5878F

H5878F VIN: KM8J3CA47KU027301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # H5878F

Mileage 83,224 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Vehicle Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Spare Tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Limited Slip Differential Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split rear bench Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Onboard Computer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Turn Signal Mirrors Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror 17 inch alloy rims Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Blind Spot Monitor Four Wheel Drive (4x4) Built-In Bluetooth Cross-Traffic Alert AM / FM Radio Lane Change Warning Front collision mitigation Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Blind spot surveillance system Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Automatic Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.