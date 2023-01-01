Menu
2019 Mazda CX-9

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,536

+ tax & licensing
$33,536

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT TI

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT TI

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$33,536

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9762937
  • Stock #: A5875J
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY3K0324960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # A5875J
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 seaters + dual climate + heated seats and stering wheel + 360 camera + fully loaded



No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-489-0058



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Third Row Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver's side power seat
Split rear bench
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission
Turbo

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Four Wheel Drive (4x4)
Wheels - Chrome
Air Conditioning - Rear
Built-In Bluetooth
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
AM / FM Radio
Lane Change Warning
Requires Subscription
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Blind spot surveillance system
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Retractable mirrors
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Remote opening of the rear trunk
Headlights - LED
Electric passenger seat
Air-conditioned seats
Parking assistance sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

