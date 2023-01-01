2019 Mazda CX-9

$33,536 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9762937

Stock #: A5875J

VIN: JM3TCBDY3K0324960

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Chrome Wheels Performance Tires Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Spare Tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control rear window defogger Navigation System Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats auto climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Third Row Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver's side power seat Split rear bench Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Powertrain Automatic Transmission Turbo Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors Glass Sunroof Driver's Seat Lumbar Support Turn Signal Mirrors Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Four Wheel Drive (4x4) Wheels - Chrome Air Conditioning - Rear Built-In Bluetooth Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof AM / FM Radio Lane Change Warning Requires Subscription Lumbar Support Passenger Seat Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System Driver's side airbag Protective mats Blind spot surveillance system Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Retractable mirrors Automatic Transmission - 6 speed Remote opening of the rear trunk Headlights - LED Electric passenger seat Air-conditioned seats Parking assistance sensors

