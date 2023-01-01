2019 Porsche Macan

$56,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 3 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10083495

10083495 VIN: WP1AB2A52KLB31354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,347 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Cargo Cover Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel auto climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Performance Tires Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Turbo Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Seating Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver's side power seat Split rear bench Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Turn Signal Mirrors Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Headlights-Auto-Leveling Four Wheel Drive (4x4) Air Conditioning - Rear Built-In Bluetooth Led Headlights AM / FM Radio Requires Subscription Driver's side airbag Protective mats Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Retractable mirrors Remote opening of the rear trunk Headlights - LED Mirrors - Memory Electric passenger seat Parking assistance sensors Automatic Transmission - 7 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.