2019 RAM 1500 Classic

97,132 KM

$32,796

+ tax & licensing
$32,796

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$32,796

+ taxes & licensing

97,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793438
  • Stock #: 5815C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT6KS642606

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 5815C
  • Mileage 97,132 KM

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-489-0058



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
4 wheel drive

Automatic Transmission

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Split Bench Seat
Split rear bench

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
AM / FM Radio
Driver's side airbag
Air conditioning (Front)
Auxiliary socket
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

