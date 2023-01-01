2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$32,796 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 1 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9793438

9793438 Stock #: 5815C

5815C VIN: 1C6RR7KT6KS642606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 5815C

Mileage 97,132 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Spare Tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 4 wheel drive Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Split rear bench Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire AM / FM Radio Driver's side airbag Air conditioning (Front) Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Automatic Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.