2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5...

Listing ID: 9969389

9969389 Stock #: H5959R

H5959R VIN: KM8KRDAFXPU174763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris foncé

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Evasion Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control rear window defogger Navigation System Cargo Cover Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats auto climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Performance Tires Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver's side power seat Split rear bench Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors Glass Sunroof Driver's Seat Lumbar Support Turn Signal Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Sun/Moonroof Four Wheel Drive (4x4) Built-In Bluetooth Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof AM / FM Radio Lane Change Warning Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Lumbar Support Passenger Seat Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System Remote Parking System Driver's side airbag Protective mats Blind spot surveillance system Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Retractable mirrors Remote opening of the rear trunk Headlights - LED Mirrors - Memory Electric passenger seat Air-conditioned seats Parking assistance sensors

