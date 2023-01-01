Menu
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

30 KM

Details Description Features

$67,986

+ tax & licensing
$67,986

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred grande autonomie TI avec ensemble Ultima

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred grande autonomie TI avec ensemble Ultima

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$67,986

+ taxes & licensing

30KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9969389
  • Stock #: H5959R
  • VIN: KM8KRDAFXPU174763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver's side power seat
Split rear bench
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Sun/Moonroof
Four Wheel Drive (4x4)
Built-In Bluetooth
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
AM / FM Radio
Lane Change Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Remote Parking System
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Blind spot surveillance system
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Remote opening of the rear trunk
Headlights - LED
Mirrors - Memory
Electric passenger seat
Air-conditioned seats
Parking assistance sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

