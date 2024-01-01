Menu
<p>l'auto ne démarre pas km inconnu, immatriculé Ontario </p>

1984 Chevrolet Corvette

113,456 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
1984 Chevrolet Corvette

1984 Chevrolet Corvette

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

113,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1AY0782E5129305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,456 KM

Vehicle Description

l'auto ne démarre pas km inconnu, immatriculé Ontario

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1984 Chevrolet Corvette