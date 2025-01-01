$2,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1995 Chevrolet Camaro
1995 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FP22K2S2221920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Démarre
Fuite huile a vérifier
Automatique
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Tachometer
tilt steering
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2016 Kia Sedona LX 303,560 KM $3,700 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 251,117 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic DX-G 318,786 KM $1,999 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
1995 Chevrolet Camaro