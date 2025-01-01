Menu
<p>Démarre</p><p>Fuite huile a vérifier</p><p>Automatique</p>

1995 Chevrolet Camaro

14,774 KM

Details

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
1995 Chevrolet Camaro

12401601

1995 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FP22K2S2221920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 14,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Démarre

Fuite huile a vérifier

Automatique

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

1995 Chevrolet Camaro