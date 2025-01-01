Menu
<p>Fonctionne bien </p><p>Une clé</p><p>Pret a aller sur la route</p>

2005 Suzuki Burgman

70,118 KM

Details Description

$999

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Suzuki Burgman

13095494

2005 Suzuki Burgman

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 75-25-016566-05
  • Mileage 70,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Fonctionne bien

Une clé

Pret a aller sur la route

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

