$999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Suzuki Burgman
2005 Suzuki Burgman
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 75-25-016566-05
- Mileage 70,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Fonctionne bien
Une clé
Pret a aller sur la route
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Ford F-350 SD XL Long Bed 151,102 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro 245,450 KM $3,612 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa Note S 214,431 KM $3,012 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Suzuki Burgman