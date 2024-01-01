Menu
<p>A/C NON FONCTIONNEL</p><p><br></p>

2005 Toyota Matrix

299,999 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Matrix

XR

2005 Toyota Matrix

XR

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
299,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E65C899890

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

A/C NON FONCTIONNEL


Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Toyota Matrix