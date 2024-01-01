$2,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Toyota Matrix
XR
2005 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
299,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1KR32E65C899890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A/C NON FONCTIONNEL
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2005 Toyota Matrix XR 299,999 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sportage LX 212,075 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Juke SL 285,976 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Toyota Matrix