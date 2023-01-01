2006 Nissan Pathfinder

$2,200 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10174707

10174707 Stock #: 75-23-010077-06

75-23-010077-06 VIN: 5N1AR18W96C659884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 247,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.