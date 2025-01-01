Menu
<p>1 clé</p><p>Banc en cuire</p><p>Check engine P0171</p><p><br></p>

2007 Nissan Pathfinder

279,561 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

13095497

2007 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

Used
279,561KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR18W37C625778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 279,561 KM

Vehicle Description

1 clé

Banc en cuire

Check engine P0171


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
running_boards
roof_rack
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Skid_Plate
CD_Changer
Trailer_Hitch
First_Aid_Kit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 Nissan Pathfinder