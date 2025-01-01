$2,000+ taxes & licensing
2007 Nissan Pathfinder
LE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
279,561KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR18W37C625778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,561 KM
Vehicle Description
1 clé
Banc en cuire
Check engine P0171
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
running_boards
roof_rack
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Skid_Plate
CD_Changer
Trailer_Hitch
First_Aid_Kit
