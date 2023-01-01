2010 Ford Edge

$3,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10042956

10042956 Stock #: 75-23-009863-10

75-23-009863-10 VIN: 2FMDK4JC1ABA52695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Candy Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.