2010 Ford Edge

266,000 KM

$3,700

$3,700 + tax & licensing
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Ford Edge
SEL

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

266,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10042956
  • Stock #: 75-23-009863-10
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC1ABA52695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Candy Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Saint-Lazare to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning&nb...

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

