<p>A/C non fonctionnelle</p>

2010 Mazda CX-9

199,813 KM

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

Used
VIN JM3TB3MAXA0201974

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

