$3,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Kia Sportage
EX
2011 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$3,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
223,174KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPC3A25B7020777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand Track
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,174 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Moteur et transmission fonctionne bien
1 clé
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE 36,713 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Tacoma 272,332 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rio LX 203,000 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,300
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Kia Sportage