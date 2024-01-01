Menu
<p>Moteur et transmission fonctionne bien</p><p>1 clé</p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

2011 Kia Sportage

223,174 KM

Details

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sportage EX

EX

2011 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,174KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPC3A25B7020777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand Track
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Moteur et transmission fonctionne bien

1 clé



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Kia Sportage