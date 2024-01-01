Menu
<p>4 PNEUS HIVER, ROULE BIEN, BANC CHAUFFANT</p><p>CHECK ENGINE: P0491 AIR INJECTION SYSTÈME P0441 EVAPORATIVE PURGE</p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

153,662 KM

$3,098

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$3,098

+ taxes & licensing

153,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDFH3DB2BJ705675

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,662 KM

4 PNEUS HIVER, ROULE BIEN, BANC CHAUFFANT

CHECK ENGINE: P0491 AIR INJECTION SYSTÈME P0441 EVAPORATIVE PURGE

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class