2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B200
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
153,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDFH3DB2BJ705675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,662 KM
Vehicle Description
4 PNEUS HIVER, ROULE BIEN, BANC CHAUFFANT
CHECK ENGINE: P0491 AIR INJECTION SYSTÈME P0441 EVAPORATIVE PURGE
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class