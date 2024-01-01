$2,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Nissan Juke
SL
2011 Nissan Juke
SL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
285,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AF5MR9BT003283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 285,976 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A/C non fonctionnelle, moteur claque,
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Lexus RX 350 311,019 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rio LX 259,212 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT V6 316,494 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Nissan Juke