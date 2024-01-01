Menu
<p>A/C non fonctionnelle, moteur claque, </p>

2011 Nissan Juke

285,976 KM

Details Description Features

SL

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

Used
285,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR9BT003283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 285,976 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C non fonctionnelle, moteur claque,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

