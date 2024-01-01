$2,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
Used
234,936KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCU5AE7CU042909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,936 KM
Vehicle Description
PARE-BRISE FISURÉ
MAG 16''
A/C NON FONCTIONNELLE
BANC CHAUFFANT
BLUETOOTH
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Bug Deflector
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Window visors
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Windshield de-icer
Custom Tinted Glass
Fender Mud Guard
Electronic Brake Assistance
Pwr Rear Vent Window
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Conv Wind Deflector-Buffer
