<p>PARE-BRISE FISURÉ</p><p>MAG 16''</p><p>A/C NON FONCTIONNELLE</p><p>BANC CHAUFFANT</p><p>BLUETOOTH</p>

2012 Hyundai Accent

234,936 KM

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

Used
234,936KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCU5AE7CU042909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,936 KM

Vehicle Description

PARE-BRISE FISURÉ

MAG 16''

A/C NON FONCTIONNELLE

BANC CHAUFFANT

BLUETOOTH

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Bug Deflector
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Window visors
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Windshield de-icer
Custom Tinted Glass
Fender Mud Guard
Electronic Brake Assistance
Pwr Rear Vent Window
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Conv Wind Deflector-Buffer

