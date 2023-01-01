Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

149,500 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124091
  • Stock #: 75-23-009994-13
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD9DU096634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AC fonctionnel, carosserie très propre, moteur roule bien, banc chauffant, mag d'origine disponible avec l'auto.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning ...

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

