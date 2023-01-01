2013 Hyundai Veloster

$4,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10124091

10124091 Stock #: 75-23-009994-13

75-23-009994-13 VIN: KMHTC6AD9DU096634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 149,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.