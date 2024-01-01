$2,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Kia Sportage
LX
2014 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPBCAC4E7608413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,075 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
moteur claque
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2005 Toyota Matrix XR 299,999 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sportage LX 212,075 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Juke SL 285,976 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2014 Kia Sportage