Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>moteur claque</p>

2014 Kia Sportage

212,075 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

  1. 11482790
  2. 11482790
  3. 11482790
  4. 11482790
  5. 11482790
  6. 11482790
Contact Seller

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPBCAC4E7608413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,075 KM

Vehicle Description

moteur claque

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2005 Toyota Matrix XR 299,999 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2014 Kia Sportage LX 212,075 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2011 Nissan Juke SL 285,976 KM $2,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Sportage