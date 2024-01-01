Menu
Problème de transmission l'auto ne roule pas, vendu sur 4 pneus hiver, rétroviseur coté passager est brisé

2015 Chevrolet Spark

250,625 KM

Details

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

250,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6S94FC764742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75-24-011805-15
  • Mileage 250,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Problème de transmission l'auto ne roule pas, vendu sur 4 pneus hiver, rétroviseur coté passager est brisé

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Chevrolet Spark