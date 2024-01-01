$3,300+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Spark
1LT
2015 Chevrolet Spark
1LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$3,300
+ taxes & licensing
250,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6S94FC764742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 75-24-011805-15
- Mileage 250,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Problème de transmission l'auto ne roule pas, vendu sur 4 pneus hiver, rétroviseur coté passager est brisé
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
2015 Chevrolet Spark