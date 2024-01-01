$2,400+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
SV
2016 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1GL674757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 75-24-013026-16
- Mileage 188 KM
Vehicle Description
Problème de transmission l'auto n'avance pas, carosserie très propre!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Voice Recognition
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
2016 Nissan Sentra