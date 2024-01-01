Menu
<p>Problème de transmission l'auto n'avance pas, carosserie très propre!</p>

2016 Nissan Sentra

188 KM

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

Used
188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1GL674757

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75-24-013026-16
  • Mileage 188 KM

Problème de transmission l'auto n'avance pas, carosserie très propre!

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

