<p>Seulement 158 000 KM / Check engine allumé / Rouille legere aile arrière</p>

2000 Honda Accord

158,641 KM

$2,295

+ taxes & licensing
2000 Honda Accord

SPECIAL EDITION

12622266

2000 Honda Accord

SPECIAL EDITION

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCG5673YA806383

  • Exterior Colour Naples Gold Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,641 KM

Seulement 158 000 KM / Check engine allumé / Rouille legere aile arrière

Tachometer

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

