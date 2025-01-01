$2,295+ taxes & licensing
2000 Honda Accord
SPECIAL EDITION
2000 Honda Accord
SPECIAL EDITION
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCG5673YA806383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Naples Gold Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Seulement 158 000 KM / Check engine allumé / Rouille legere aile arrière
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger
