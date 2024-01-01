Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AWD Full équippé cuir, toit ouvrant, banc chauffant et ventillé, lecteur DVD</p><p>Légere imperfection de peinture / Rouille légere</p><p>Check engine code p0603</p><p><br></p>

2006 Infiniti M

399,979 KM

Details Description Features

$2,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Infiniti M

35x AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Infiniti M

35x AWD

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

  1. 11360189
  2. 11360189
  3. 11360189
  4. 11360189
  5. 11360189
  6. 11360189
  7. 11360189
  8. 11360189
  9. 11360189
  10. 11360189
  11. 11360189
Contact Seller

$2,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
399,979KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JNKAY01F16M255076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 399,979 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Full équippé cuir, toit ouvrant, banc chauffant et ventillé, lecteur DVD

Légere imperfection de peinture / Rouille légere

Check engine code p0603


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Front Cooled Seat
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 s Touring for sale in Drummondville, QC
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 s Touring 188,548 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
Used 1964 Ford Thunderbird for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
1964 Ford Thunderbird 43,091 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Volkswagen City Golf for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2008 Volkswagen City Golf 137,088 KM $2,279 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,595

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2006 Infiniti M