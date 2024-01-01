$2,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Infiniti M
35x AWD
2006 Infiniti M
35x AWD
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
399,979KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JNKAY01F16M255076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 399,979 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD Full équippé cuir, toit ouvrant, banc chauffant et ventillé, lecteur DVD
Légere imperfection de peinture / Rouille légere
Check engine code p0603
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Front Cooled Seat
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 s Touring 188,548 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
1964 Ford Thunderbird 43,091 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen City Golf 137,088 KM $2,279 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,595
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2006 Infiniti M