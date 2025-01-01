$2,495+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
S
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,993KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BK323271771219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,993 KM
Vehicle Description
Seulement 179 000 KM / Check engine / Perte huile a freins / Valise et tour d'aile rouillé
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
