<p>Seulement 179 000 KM / Check engine / Perte huile a freins / Valise et tour d'aile rouillé</p>

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

178,993 KM

Details

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA3

S

12493336

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,993KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BK323271771219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Seulement 179 000 KM / Check engine / Perte huile a freins / Valise et tour d'aile rouillé

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Mazda MAZDA3