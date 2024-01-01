Menu
<p>Pédale a freins basse (freins a vérifier)</p><p>Full équippé toit ouvrant banc chauffant</p><p>Peinture écaillé a quelques endroits</p>

2007 Nissan Murano

200,686 KM

$2,295

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AZ08W07W660005

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-43658-07
  • Mileage 200,686 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 Nissan Murano