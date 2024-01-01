$2,295+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
2007 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AZ08W07W660005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-43658-07
- Mileage 200,686 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Pédale a freins basse (freins a vérifier)
Full équippé toit ouvrant banc chauffant
Peinture écaillé a quelques endroits
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Safety
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 146,093 KM $2,650 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Corolla CE 299,999 KM $2,099 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Patriot SPORT 161,510 KM $2,249 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,295
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Nissan Murano