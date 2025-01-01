Menu
<p>Seulement 154 000 KM / Pare-brise craqué / Rouille aile arrière</p>

2007 Nissan Versa

154,137 KM

$2,595

+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

12058174

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC13E07L426574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 24-46474-07
  • Mileage 154,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Seulement 154 000 KM / Pare-brise craqué / Rouille aile arrière

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,595

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Nissan Versa