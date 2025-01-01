$2,595+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC13E07L426574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 24-46474-07
- Mileage 154,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Seulement 154 000 KM / Pare-brise craqué / Rouille aile arrière
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
