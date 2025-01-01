Menu
<p>Seulement 116 000 KM / Servo-direction défécteuse / Rétroviseur chauffeur brisé / Accrochage léger porte et aile conducteur </p>

2009 Suzuki SX4

116,580 KM

$2,095

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Suzuki SX4

Crossover

12939185

2009 Suzuki SX4

Crossover

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,095

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JS2YA411596200435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Seulement 116 000 KM / Servo-direction défécteuse / Rétroviseur chauffeur brisé / Accrochage léger porte et aile conducteur

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Navigation_Aid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

$2,095

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Suzuki SX4