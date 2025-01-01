$2,095+ taxes & licensing
2009 Suzuki SX4
Crossover
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,095
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JS2YA411596200435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Seulement 116 000 KM / Servo-direction défécteuse / Rétroviseur chauffeur brisé / Accrochage léger porte et aile conducteur
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Navigation_Aid
