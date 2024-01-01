Menu
<p>Check engine allumé / Début rouille bas de porte / Stow N Go</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

255,140 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 7 Passenger

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 7 Passenger

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE5AR255713

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,140 KM

Check engine allumé / Début rouille bas de porte / Stow N Go

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan