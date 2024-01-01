$2,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 7 Passenger
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE5AR255713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Check engine allumé / Début rouille bas de porte / Stow N Go
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan