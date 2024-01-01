Menu
2010 Honda Fit

335,603 KM

Details Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Fit

Sport

2010 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

Used
335,603KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMGE8H59AC803628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 335,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

2010 Honda Fit