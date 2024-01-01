$1,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Fit
Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
Used
335,603KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMGE8H59AC803628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 335,603 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
