<p>Rouille tour d'aile arrière / Feux arrière passager craqué </p>

2010 Hyundai Accent

234,804 KM

Details

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent

SE manual

2010 Hyundai Accent

SE manual

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,804KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC3AU174982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 234,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Rouille tour d'aile arrière / Feux arrière passager craqué

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

2010 Hyundai Accent