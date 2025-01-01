$1,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
SE manual
2010 Hyundai Accent
SE manual
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
234,804KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC3AU174982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sapphire Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 234,804 KM
Vehicle Description
Rouille tour d'aile arrière / Feux arrière passager craqué
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Sunroof
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent