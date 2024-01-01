Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Roule super bien / AC fonctionnelle / Éclat de roche pare-brise / Début de rouille hayon</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

265,959 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

  1. 11506821
  2. 11506821
  3. 11506821
  4. 11506821
  5. 11506821
  6. 11506821
  7. 11506821
  8. 11506821
  9. 11506821
  10. 11506821
  11. 11506821
  12. 11506821
  13. 11506821
Contact Seller

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
265,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG5BG054526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Roule super bien / AC fonctionnelle / Éclat de roche pare-brise / Début de rouille hayon

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
woodgrain trim

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2018 Honda Fit for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2018 Honda Fit 159,999 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2014 Nissan Sentra S 120,718 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2011 Volkswagen GTI 174,126 KM $2,700 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe