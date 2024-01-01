$2,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS 3.5
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS 3.5
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
265,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG5BG054526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 265,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Roule super bien / AC fonctionnelle / Éclat de roche pare-brise / Début de rouille hayon
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
woodgrain trim
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
AM-FM-CD Player
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe