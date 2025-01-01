Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Limited full équippé / Lumière traction et ABS allumé / Pare-brise craquée / Début de rouille bas de caisse et ailes</p>

2011 Hyundai Sonata

262,034 KM

Details Description Features

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12493333

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

  1. 12493333
  2. 12493333
  3. 12493333
  4. 12493333
  5. 12493333
  6. 12493333
  7. 12493333
  8. 12493333
  9. 12493333
  10. 12493333
  11. 12493333
  12. 12493333
  13. 12493333
  14. 12493333
  15. 12493333
  16. 12493333
  17. 12493333
Contact Seller

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
262,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AC0BH278514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited full équippé / Lumière traction et ABS allumé / Pare-brise craquée / Début de rouille bas de caisse et ailes

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
Second_Row_Heated_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2017 Jaguar XF -Series for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Jaguar XF -Series 144,345 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2015 Ford Escape SE 223,158 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Toyota Tacoma 4X4 for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2009 Toyota Toyota Tacoma 4X4 406,567 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Hyundai Sonata