Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check engine allumé / Pare-brise craqué / Pare-choc arrière endomagé / Rouille legere</p>

2012 Nissan Sentra

243,211 KM

Details Description Features

$2,295

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 SR

Watch This Vehicle
12866165

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 SR

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

  1. 12866165
  2. 12866165
  3. 12866165
  4. 12866165
  5. 12866165
  6. 12866165
  7. 12866165
  8. 12866165
  9. 12866165
  10. 12866165
  11. 12866165
  12. 12866165
  13. 12866165
  14. 12866165
  15. 12866165
Contact Seller

$2,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,211KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP4CL728931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Alert Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-49580-12
  • Mileage 243,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Check engine allumé / Pare-brise craqué / Pare-choc arrière endomagé / Rouille legere

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler S for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
1995 Jeep Wrangler S 190,000 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE 207,411 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi for sale in Drummondville, QC
2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi 272,000 KM $2,400 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,295

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Nissan Sentra