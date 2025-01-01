$2,395+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,395
+ taxes & licensing
Used
310,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK3J95DBA69681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tricoat Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 310,484 KM
Vehicle Description
Frein arrière a changer / Check engine et airbag allumé / Hayon rouillé / Pare-choc arrière taché par la rouille / Éclat de roche capot pare-choc et toit
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trailer_Hitch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2017 Jaguar XF -Series 144,345 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE 223,158 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Toyota Tacoma 4X4 406,567 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,395
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Ford Edge