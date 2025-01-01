Menu
<p>Frein arrière a changer / Check engine et airbag allumé / Hayon rouillé / Pare-choc arrière taché par la rouille / Éclat de roche capot pare-choc et toit </p>

2013 Ford Edge

310,484 KM

$2,395

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

SEL

12493339

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
310,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK3J95DBA69681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tricoat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 310,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Frein arrière a changer / Check engine et airbag allumé / Hayon rouillé / Pare-choc arrière taché par la rouille / Éclat de roche capot pare-choc et toit

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trailer_Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Ford Edge