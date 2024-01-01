$2,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
272,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PE5SB2E7148430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 272,675 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cuir / Bas de porte écaillé /
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
remote auto starter
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2018 Honda Fit 159,999 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S 120,718 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen GTI 174,126 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,795
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2014 Chevrolet Cruze