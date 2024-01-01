Menu
<p>Cuir / Bas de porte écaillé / </p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

272,675 KM

Details Description Features

$2,795

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
272,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB2E7148430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Cuir / Bas de porte écaillé /

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

remote auto starter

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2014 Chevrolet Cruze