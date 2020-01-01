Menu
2017 Ford Escape

SE** Air climatisé, Sonar de recul, Bluetooth, Régulateur de vitesse, Portes électriques, Sièges électriques, Vitres électriques, Mags, Démarr

Location

Régate Kia

550, boul. Mgr. Langlois, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC J6S 0A5

450-377-8396

$17,412

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,125KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471668
  • Stock #: v-20296a
  • VIN: 1fmcu9gd2hub54451
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE AVEC PREMIÈRE ET DEUXIÈME CHANCES AU CRÉDIT.

RÉGATE KIA VALLEYFIELD

550 BOUL MGR LANGLOIS

À 25 MINUTES DE MONTRÉAL

*Le prix affiché n'inclus pas le frais de préparation et livraison de 499$*

Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aluminium
  • Tout équipé
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

