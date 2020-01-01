2008 Ford Ranger

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Ranger-c7660759.html JANTES EN ALLIAGE. DOUBLURE DE CAISSE. BOITE EN FIBRE DE VERRE. Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288. **Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE** Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange. CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!** GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Doublure de caisse

Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Anti-démarreur

Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Sièges arrières rabattables

Tachymètre

Vitres teintées

Attelage remorque

Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Cabine allongée

Boîte en fibre de verre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.