2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT V6 3.0L AUTOMATIQUE Très bien entretenue!

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT V6 3.0L AUTOMATIQUE Très bien entretenue!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$5,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,593KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4463907
  • Stock #: 8858CT
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U28PB00682
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
JANTES EN ALLIAGE.

DOUBLURE DE CAISSE.

BOITE EN FIBRE DE VERRE.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Doublure de caisse
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo
  • Cabine allongée
  • Boîte en fibre de verre

