2009 Honda Civic

114,675 KM

Details Description Features

$5,978

+ tax & licensing
$5,978

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX ** AUTOMATIQUE ** Voici votre chance de posséder une Civic à bas prix!

2009 Honda Civic

DX ** AUTOMATIQUE ** Voici votre chance de posséder une Civic à bas prix!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$5,978

+ taxes & licensing

114,675KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5599836
  Stock #: C1919AH
  VIN: 2HGFA16269H030216

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bleu
  Interior Colour Gris
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C1919AH
  Mileage 114,675 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7874650.html

TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE.


GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Enjoliveurs
Volant réglable
Prise de courant
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

