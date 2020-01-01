Menu
2009 Hyundai Sonata

GL ** SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ** Parfait pour petit budget!

2009 Hyundai Sonata

GL ** SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ** Parfait pour petit budget!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,916KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4431906
  • Stock #: 20-329AT
  • VIN: 5NPET46CX9H449336
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CLIMATISATION.

SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.

VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Protège-capot

