Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

150,505 KM

Details Description Features

$4,978

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX ** CLIMATISEUR ** Fiable à bas prix!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX ** CLIMATISEUR ** Fiable à bas prix!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  1. 6712283
  2. 6712283
  3. 6712283
  4. 6712283
  5. 6712283
  6. 6712283
  7. 6712283
  8. 6712283
  9. 6712283
  10. 6712283
  11. 6712283
  12. 6712283
  13. 6712283
  14. 6712283
  15. 6712283
  16. 6712283
  17. 6712283
Contact Seller

$4,978

+ taxes & licensing

150,505KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6712283
  • Stock #: G6365AM
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1276474

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G6365AM
  • Mileage 150,505 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c8081220.html

TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE.


CLIMATISEUR.


LECTEUR MP3, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE.


AUCUN ACCIDENT RAPPORTÉ AU CARFAX.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Lampes de lecture arrière
Volant réglable
Prise de courant
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2014 Nissan Versa NO...
 47,215 KM
$8,978 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 82,256 KM
$27,478 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 104,450 KM
$29,978 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Call Dealer

819-840-XXXX

(click to show)

819-840-0924

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory