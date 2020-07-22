Menu
2010 Nissan Versa

148,796 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2010 Nissan Versa

2010 Nissan Versa

SL ** VENTE TEL QUEL AU PRIX DE L'ENCAN ** Vente tel quel au prix de l'encan!

2010 Nissan Versa

SL ** VENTE TEL QUEL AU PRIX DE L'ENCAN ** Vente tel quel au prix de l'encan!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  • Listing ID: 5402093
  • Stock #: 0470BT
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP4AL416722

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,796KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0470BT
  • Mileage 148,796 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Versa-c7838670.html

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Freins à disque
Direction assistée
Cache bagages
Sièges baquets
Volant ajustable
Sièges tissu
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseur électrique
Rétroviseurs chauffants

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

