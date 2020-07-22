2010 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Lecteur CD Essuie-glaces intermittents Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Coussin gonflable conducteur Coussins gonflables latéraux Freins à disque Direction assistée Cache bagages Sièges baquets Volant ajustable Sièges tissu Verrous de sécurité pour enfants Rétroviseur électrique Rétroviseurs chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.