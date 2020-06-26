Menu
$9,478

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** VUS de taille intermédiaire parfait pour la ville et l'espsace!

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** VUS de taille intermédiaire parfait pour la ville et l'espsace!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$9,478

+ taxes & licensing

  100,787KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5315819
  Stock #: 0406AS
  VIN: KM8JT3AC6BU156542
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
BLUETOOTH.


COMMANDE AUDIO AU VOLANT.


CLIMATISEUR.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Enjoliveurs

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-XXXX

819-840-0924

