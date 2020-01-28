Menu
2011 Kia Forte

EX ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour étudiant!

2011 Kia Forte

EX ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour étudiant!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$5,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,310KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4588299
  • Stock #: 4710BT-v
  • VIN: KNAFU4A22B5429181
Exterior Colour
TAUPE
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
BLUETOOTH, CLIMATISATION.

SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.

JANTES EN ALLIAGE.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

