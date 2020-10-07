Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

92,761 KM

Details

$9,478

+ tax & licensing
$9,478

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD MAGS CLIMATISEUR VUS à 4 roues motrices, agile en ville et abordable!

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD MAGS CLIMATISEUR VUS à 4 roues motrices, agile en ville et abordable!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$9,478

+ taxes & licensing

92,761KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5947671
  Stock #: 7954CT
  VIN: JA4AJ3AU4BZ600694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7954CT
  • Mileage 92,761 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-RVR-c7939609.html

BLUETOOTH, CLIMATISEUR.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.


JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Prise de courant
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

