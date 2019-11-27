Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

LX ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Fiable et pratique!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Fiable et pratique!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

  1. 4380483
  2. 4380483
  3. 4380483
  4. 4380483
  5. 4380483
  6. 4380483
  7. 4380483
  8. 4380483
  9. 4380483
  10. 4380483
  11. 4380483
Contact Seller

$8,878

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,817KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4380483
  • Stock #: P0426AH
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F47CH001125
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7643579.html

CLIMATISEUR.

RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE.

BLUETOOTH.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Enjoliveurs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 9,319 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Tucson ...
 111,896 KM
$10,978 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 176,175 KM
$14,978 + tax & lic
Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-862-XXXX

(click to show)

819-862-2119

Send A Message